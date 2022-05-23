Let’s say you want to implement a sorting function in Go. Or perhaps a data structure like a binary search tree, providing ordered access to its elements. Because you want your code to be re-usable and type safe, you want to use type parameters. So you need a way to order user-provided types.

There are multiple methods of doing that, with different trade-offs. Let’s talk about four in particular here:

constraints.Ordered A method constraint Taking a comparison function Comparator types

Go 1.18 has a mechanism to constrain a type parameter to all types which have the < operator defined on them. The types which have this operator are exactly all types whose underlying type is string or one of the predeclared integer and float types. So we can write a type set expressing that:

type Integer interface { ~ int | ~ int8 | ~ int16 | ~ int32 | ~ int64 | ~ uint | ~ uint8 | ~ uint16 | ~ uint32 | ~ uint64 | ~ uintptr } type Float interface { ~ float32 | ~ float64 } type Ordered interface { Integer | Float | ~ string }

Because that’s a fairly common thing to want to do, there is already a package which contains these kinds of type sets.

With this, you can write the signature of your sorting function or the definition of your search tree as:

func Sort [ T constraints . Ordered ]( s [] T ) { // … } type SearchTree [ T constraints . Ordered ] struct { // … }

The main advantage of this is that it works directly with predeclared types and simple types like time.Duration . It also is very clear.

The main disadvantage is that it does not allow composite types like struct s. And what if a user wants a different sorting order than the one implied by < ? For example if they want to reverse the order or want specialized string collation. A multimedia library might want to sort “The Expanse” under E. And some letters sort differently depending on the language setting.

constraints.Ordered is simple, but it also is inflexible.

Method constraints#

We can use method constraints to allow more flexibility. This allows a user to implement whatever sorting order they want as a method on their type.

We can write that constraint like this:

type Lesser [ T any ] interface { // Less returns if the receiver is less than v. Less ( v T ) bool }

The type parameter is necessary because we have to refer to the receiver type itself in the Less method. This is hopefully clearer when we look at how this is used:

func Sort [ T Lesser [ T ]]( s [] T ) { // … } func SearchTree [ T Lesser [ T ]]( s [] T ) { // … }

This allows the user of our library to customize the sorting order by defining a new type with a Less method:

type ReverseInt int func ( i ReverseInt ) Less ( j ReverseInt ) bool { return j < i // order is reversed }

The disadvantage of this is that it requires some boiler plate on part of your user. Using a custom sorting order always requires defining a type with a method.

They can’t use your code with predeclared types like int or string but always have to wrap it into a new type.

Likewise if a type already has a natural comparison method but it is not called Less . For example time.Time is naturally sorted by time.Time.Before . For cases like that there needs to be a wrapper to rename the method.

Whenever one of these wrappings happens your user might have to convert back and forth when passing data to or from your code.

It also is a little bit more confusing than constraints.Ordered , as your user has to understand the purpose of the extra type parameter on Lesser .

Passing a comparison function#

A simple way to get flexibility is to have the user pass us a function used for comparison directly:

func Sort [ T any ]( s [] T , less func ( T , T ) bool ) { // … } type SearchTree [ T any ] struct { Less func ( T , T ) bool // … } func NewSearchTree ( less func ( T , T ) bool ) * SearchTree [ T ] { // … return & SearchTree [ T ]{ Less : less , // … } }

This essentially abandons the idea of type constraints altogether. Our code works with any type and we directly pass around the custom behavior as func s. Type parameters are only used to ensure that the arguments to those func s are compatible.

The advantage of this is maximum flexibility. Any type which already has a Less method like above can simply be used with this directly by using method expressions. Regardless of how the method is actually named:

func main () { a := [] time . Time { /* … */ } Sort ( a , time . Time . Before ) }

There is also no boilerplate needed to customize sorting behavior:

func main () { a := [] int { 42 , 23 , 1337 } Sort ( a , func ( i , j int ) bool { return j < i // reversed order }) }

And you can provide helpers for common customizations:

func Reversed [ T any ]( less func ( T , T ) bool ) ( greater func ( T , T ) bool ) { return func ( a , b T ) bool { return less ( b , a ) } }

This approach is arguably also more correct than the one above because it decouples the type from the comparison used. If I use a SearchTree as a set datatype, there is no real reason why the elements in the set would be specific to the comparison used. It should be “a set of string ” not “a set of MyCustomlyOrderedString ”. This reflects the fact that with the method constraint, we have to convert back-and-forth when putting things into the container or taking it out again.

The main disadvantage of this approach is that it means you can not have useful zero values. Your SearchTree type needs the Less field to be populated to work. So its zero value can not be used to represent an empty set.

You cannot even lazily initialize it (which is a common trick to make types which need initialization have a useful zero value) because you don’t know what it should be.

Comparator types#

There is a way to pass a function “statically”. That is, instead of passing around a func value, we can pass it as a type argument. The way to do that is to attach it as a method to a struct{} type:

import "golang.org/x/exp/slices" type IntComparator struct {} func ( IntComparator ) Less ( a , b int ) bool { return a < b } func main () { a := [] int { 42 , 23 , 1337 } less := IntComparator {}. Less // has type func(int, int) bool slices . SortFunc ( a , less ) }

Based on this, we can devise a mechanism to allow custom comparisons:

// Comparator is a helper type used to compare two T values. type Comparator [ T any ] interface { ~ struct {} Less ( a , b T ) bool } func Sort [ C Comparator [ T ], T any ]( a [] T ) { var c C less := c . Less // has type func(T, T) bool // … } type SearchTree [ C Comparator [ T ], T any ] struct { // … }

The ~struct{} constraints any implementation of Comparator[T] to have underlying type struct{} . It is not strictly necessary, but it serves two purposes here:

It makes clear that Comparator[T] itself is not supposed to carry any state. It only exists to have its method called. It ensures (as much as possible) that the zero value of C is safe to use. In particular, Comparator[T] would be a normal interface type. And it would have a Less method of the right type, so it would implement itself. But a zero Comparator[T] is nil and would always panic, if its method is called.

An implication of this is that it is not possible to have a Comparator[T] which uses an arbitrary func value. The Less method can not rely on having access to a func to call, for this approach to work.

But you can provide other helpers. This can also be used to combine this approach with the above ones:

type LessOperator [ T constraints . Ordered ] struct {} func ( LessOperator [ T ]) Less ( a , b T ) bool { return a < b } type LessMethod [ T Lesser [ T ]] struct {} func ( LessMethod [ T ]) Less ( a , b T ) bool { return a . Less ( b ) } type Reversed [ C Comparator [ T ], T any ] struct {} func ( Reversed [ C , T ]) Less ( a , b T ) bool { var c C return c . Less ( b , a ) }

The advantage of this approach is that it makes the zero value of SearchTree[C, T] useful. For example, a SearchTree[LessOperator[int], int] can be used directly, without extra initialization.

It also carries over the advantage of decoupling the comparison from the element type, which we got from accepting comparison functions.

One disadvantage is that the comparator can never be inferred. It always has to be specified in the instantiation explicitly. That’s similar to how we always had to pass a less function explicitly above.

Another disadvantage is that this always requires defining a type for comparisons. Where with the comparison function we could define customizations (like reversing the order) inline with a func literal, this mechanism always requires a method.

Lastly, this is arguably too clever for its own good. Understanding the purpose and idea behind the Comparator type is likely to trip up your users when reading the documentation.

We are left with these trade-offs:

constraints.Ordered Lesser[T] func(T,T) bool Comparator[T] Predeclared types 👍 👎 👎 👎 Composite types 👎 👍 👍 👍 Custom order 👎 👍 👍 👍 Reversal helpers 👍 👎 👍 👍 Type boilerplate 👍 👎 👍 👎 Useful zero value 👍 👍 👎 👍 Type inference 👍 👍 👍 👎 Coupled Type/Order 👎 👎 👍 👍 Clarity 👍 🤷 👍 👎

One thing standing out in this table is that there is no way to both support predeclared types and support user defined types.

It would be great if there was a way to support multiple of these mechanisms using the same code. That is, it would be great if we could write something like

// Ordered is a constraint to allow a type to be sorted. // If a Less method is present, it has precedent. type Ordered [ T any ] interface { constraints . Ordered | Lesser [ T ] }

Unfortunately, allowing this is harder than one might think.